Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman

Stephanie Turner, 58
Stephanie Turner, 58(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin Co. officials are searching for a missing woman last seen leaving her home without a phone.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says Stephanie Frances Turner, 58, was last seen on Sept. 2 leaving her home in the southeastern part of the county. She did not have a cell phone with her.

Officials said she was seen leaving her home in a 2005 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Kansas disabled license plate C8268.

Turner has been described as 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing about 220 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants and a black tank top.

If anyone sees Turner or has information about where she may be, they are urged to report that information to the Sheriff’s Office at 785-242-3800.

