FORK IN THE ROAD: 7.8.5 Kitchen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For this week’s Fork in the Road, 13′s Vince Lovergine dropped in on a Topeka kitchen that specializes in soul food.

7.8.5. Kitchen’s owner LaVale Jackson hopes to immerse the Capitol City in his unique style of cooking.

“I knew in Topeka and on this side of town especially, there wasn’t a lot of soul food on this side of town so if we can hit that market really good, we should be able to help everybody that hasn’t tried soul food or likes soul food,” Jackson said.

When it comes to the menu, you don’t have to worry about the food being fresh because everything is made to order.

“Once you come in, you’re going to be smelling good food, home cooked food. We cook everything from scratch. We got home made cakes, homemade desserts, we do a homemade batter for the catfish. We make our gravy from scratch and everything like that. We don’t do the powder stuff or anything like that, homemade mac & cheese,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, the most popular item on the menu is the catfish, but there are many other options to choose from.

“Catfish is our number one seller here. People get Catfish, okra, red bean and rice. That’s the number one meal even on door dash and eat street and stuff like that. That is our number one seller for sure. We make our homemade batter and everything like that. It’s a corn meal batter for the Catfish and everything like that. We fry it to perfection, everything nice and crispy. Nice and flaky fish as well. After that will be our alfredo. We have a homemade Cajun seasoning that goes on our salmon, shrimp and chicken and that goes with our alfredo and everything like that and everyone says it’s to die for.”

7.8.5 Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is located at 2028 SW Gage.

