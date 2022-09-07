FORK IN THE ROAD: 7.8.5 Kitchen

7.8.5. Kitchen specializes in soul food and is located at 2028 SW Gage.
By Vince Lovergine and Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For this week’s Fork in the Road, 13′s Vince Lovergine dropped in on a Topeka kitchen that specializes in soul food.

7.8.5. Kitchen’s owner LaVale Jackson hopes to immerse the Capitol City in his unique style of cooking.

“I knew in Topeka and on this side of town especially, there wasn’t a lot of soul food on this side of town so if we can hit that market really good, we should be able to help everybody that hasn’t tried soul food or likes soul food,” Jackson said.

When it comes to the menu, you don’t have to worry about the food being fresh because everything is made to order.

“Once you come in, you’re going to be smelling good food, home cooked food. We cook everything from scratch. We got home made cakes, homemade desserts, we do a homemade batter for the catfish. We make our gravy from scratch and everything like that. We don’t do the powder stuff or anything like that, homemade mac & cheese,” Jackson said.

According to Jackson, the most popular item on the menu is the catfish, but there are many other options to choose from.

“Catfish is our number one seller here. People get Catfish, okra, red bean and rice. That’s the number one meal even on door dash and eat street and stuff like that. That is our number one seller for sure. We make our homemade batter and everything like that. It’s a corn meal batter for the Catfish and everything like that. We fry it to perfection, everything nice and crispy. Nice and flaky fish as well. After that will be our alfredo. We have a homemade Cajun seasoning that goes on our salmon, shrimp and chicken and that goes with our alfredo and everything like that and everyone says it’s to die for.”

7.8.5 Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is located at 2028 SW Gage.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl

Latest News

Packaging for an electronic cigarette and menthol pods from Juul Labs is displayed on Feb. 25,...
Kansas to receive nearly $10 million as part of settlement with JUUL Labs
AG’s Office to make appearance at State Fair opening Friday
AG’s Office to make appearance at State Fair opening Friday
Devin Hendrix
Topeka man arrested in Osage Co. for drugs following traffic stop
Dozens of veterans who served in the United States military turned out for an informational...
Dozens of veterans turn out for event highlighting medical benefits