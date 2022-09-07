Dodge City family hospitalized after head-on collision along Kansas highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STAFFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Dodge City family is recovering in the hospital after their car was hit head-on along a Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 195.5 on U.S. Highway 50 - about 3 miles southeast of St. John - with reports of an injury crash.

When officials arrived, they said a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by James Lee Estes, 47, of Castle Rock, Co., was headed west on U.S. Highway 50 as a 2011 Dodge Charger driven by Juan Carlos Gonzalez-Saldana, 36, of Dodge City was headed east.

KHP noted that the pickup truck drifted left of the center lane and was hit by the Charger head-on.

Estes was taken to Stafford Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

However, the log indicates that Gonzalez-Saldana, an adult passenger in his car, Lucia Velez, 41, of Dodge City, and 3 child occupants - ages 15, 12 and 5 - were all rushed to Pratt Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.

