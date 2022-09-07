Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project.

The City noted that the project will involve the following stretches of road:

McAlister from 17th St. to 21st

19th St. from Burnett to Gage

Moundview from 17th Terr. to 19th St.

According to the City, the project will be completed in phases with the first starting Sept. 12. It said the project is expected to be completed by Oct. 14.

