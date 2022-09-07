Bettis Asphalt to start mill, overlay project on busy Topeka streets

FILE - (Source: MGN)
FILE - (Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Bettis Asphalt will start a mill and overlay project on a few busy Topeka streets.

The City of Topeka says on Monday, Sept. 12, Bettis Asphalt will start the SW McAlister, 19th St., Moundview mill and overlay project.

The City noted that the project will involve the following stretches of road:

  • McAlister from 17th St. to 21st
  • 19th St. from Burnett to Gage
  • Moundview from 17th Terr. to 19th St.

According to the City, the project will be completed in phases with the first starting Sept. 12. It said the project is expected to be completed by Oct. 14.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McKaine Farr
Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl
FILE
ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision
(Courtesy KCTV)
Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found

Latest News

FILE
KDHE issues Boil Water Advisory for City of Seneca
Head-on collision sends family to hospital
Dodge City family hospitalized after head-on collision along Kansas highway
2 vacant homes go up in flames
2 vacant homes go up in flames in early-morning Central Topeka blaze
FILE - Mainline Printing
Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled