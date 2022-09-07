Auburn-Washburn opens applications for open Board of Education seat

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn School District has opened applications for an open Board of Education seat.

Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, that it will now accept applications to fill a vacant position on its Board of Education created by the July 31 resignation of David Hines, who served the district for more than 10 years.

“We want to thank Mr. Hines for the commitment, support, and service he provided to the Auburn-Washburn school community for over a decade,” Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams said.

Auburn-Washburn indicated that the process and timeline to fill the position were announced at its Tuesday meeting.

USD 437 said the application window for the vacancy opened on Wednesday and will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 21.

A Special Board meeting has also been scheduled for Sept. 26, in which the only agenda item is to interview candidates for the seat. The District said each candidate will get a 15-minute interview held in a public session.

Finally, on Oct. 3, Auburn-Washburn said the board will vote to approve a candidate to fill the vacancy at its regularly scheduled meeting.

To fill out an application for the open board seat, click HERE.

