5 teens, 2 adults arrested, called to appear after burglary at JC business

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Five teenagers and two adults have been either arrested or issued a Notice to Appear after a weekend burglary at a Junction City business.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, deputies were called to a home in the 1700 block of N Monroe St. with reports of a burglary and damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said they learned that the day before, several suspects had entered a locked business and once inside, damaged and stole property.

On Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested both Kody N. Duncan, 18, of Junction City and booked him into the Geary Co. Jail on defacing a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, criminal damage to property and contributing to child misconduct.

Brianna Spitzer was also arrested and booked into jail for burglary, criminal damage to property, and contributing to child misconduct.

Also on Tuesday, deputies said they arrested or issued a Notice to Appear to the following minors for burglary and damage to property:

Tristin Nelson Ockomon-Trujillo, 17

James Thomas McCardle, 17

Ayden James johnson, 17

Sydnee Abigail Stoner, 16

The Sheriff’s Office also said on Wednesday, that it arrested or issued a Notice to Appear to Mackenzie Lee Kemp, 17.

