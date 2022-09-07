3 taken to hospital after rear-end collision outside Ogden

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken to a Manhattan hospital after a Transit van rear-ended a pickup truck early Tuesday morning outside of Ogden.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of E Riley Ave. and Fort Riley Blvd. just outside of Ogden with reports of an injury crash.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 2019 Ford Transit 150 van driven by Jada Conley, 47, of Centralia, had rear-ended a 2020 Ram 1500 driven by Benjamin Risher, 38, of Manhattan.

RCPD noted that Risher and two passengers from the Ford van were taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan with possible minor injuries.

