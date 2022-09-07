2 vacant homes go up in flames in early-morning Central Topeka blaze

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vacant homes went up in flames in Central Topeka early Wednesday morning, Sept. 7.

Topeka Fire Department Fire Marshal Alan Stahl tells 13 NEWS that around 6 a.m. first responders were called to the intersection of Douthitt and SE Fillmore St. with reports of a fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a vacant home had caught fire and the blaze was so extensive that the house behind it had also caught on fire.

“The first thing we’re trying to do is to make sure everybody’s okay,” Stahl said. “Even though the house is boarded up, a lot of the times there are still unsheltered folks that are living inside of those residences.”

Stahl said the next thing first responders do is to contain the fire so it does not spread.

“You know, in Central Topeka - beautiful, big houses, just really close together,” Stahl noted.

In this fire, Stahl indicated that both houses were vacant. However, he noted that crews were still searching one of the homes but no victims have been found yet.

TFD investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire - which is still unknown.

“This fire was delayed in our notifications,” Stahl said. “So by the time the fire crew got here, the house next door was already on fire. So we immediately had to start fighting two house fires at the same time - and these big old homes, when they are going, they are very difficult to fight, especially when they are so close together that its even difficult to get ladders up between them.”

Stahl reminded residents that vacant homes should be reported to code compliance as they are required to be registered within the City of Topeka. He also said they should be secured - if doors and windows are unable to be locked, then they should be boarded up. Lastly, he said if residents see people going in and out of these vacant homes, they should call 911 and report it.

