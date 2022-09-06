Wamego man arrested for distributing fatal dose of fentanyl

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Wamego Police Department arrested a Wamego man in connection to the apparent fentanyl overdose of a 21-year-old man.

On September 9th, 2021, the Wamego Police Department requested KBI assistance after 21-year-old Jayson Ebert was found dead on September 5th, 2021 at 1312 16th St. in Wamego, Kansas. Ebert died from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

On Tuesday, September 6th, at approximately 9:25 a.m., KBI agents arrested McKaine T. Farr, 20, of Wamego, for alleged distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm or death. The charge is a level 1 person felony. Officials say Farr was arrested at 15227 6th St. Rd., in Wamego, and was then booked into the Pottawatomie County Jail.

Investigators say Farr knowingly distributed counterfeit oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl that caused Ebert’s death.

The investigation is still ongoing.

