Tuesday forecast: Slightly warmer than yesterday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - *DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM FOR A PORTION OF NORTHEAST KANSAS**

The big weather story is the potential for fog each morning this week and high temperatures above average for this time of year through Friday as dry conditions continue. A strong cold front pushes through this weekend leading to a chance of rain.

Taking Action:

Morning fog will be something to monitor each morning this week. Use caution through mid-morning and give yourself extra time for your commute especially if your area is in a dense fog advisory. Make sure your lights remain on after sunrise.

Stay hydrated. If you have outdoor plans this week especially for the 2nd half of the week, highs will have a better chance of reaching the low 90s and in some areas could even reach the mid 90s. Heat indices around the mid 90s due to lower humidity.

Monitoring a rain chance this weekend including how much of an impact it will have on the daytime hours especially for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

The overall weather pattern is for a gradual warming trend for high temperatures through Friday however coming with lower humidity by Thursday and Friday. Lows remain consistent in the low-mid 60s for most areas. Changes are expected for the weekend as a cold front pushes through leading to an opportunity for rain.

Normal High: 84/Normal Low: 61 (WIBW)

Today: Areas of fog (dense in some areas) through mid-morning otherwise plenty of sun this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Areas of fog possible. Lows in the low-mid 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sun after morning fog. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Highs have a higher probability of being in the low-mid 90s for most areas Thursday and Friday as humidity will be slightly lower compared to today and tomorrow.

As for this weekend, while there is a very low chance of rain Friday night into Saturday morning mainly in north-central Kansas, the better chance of rain will increase Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. As of now (this is subject to change), the higher rainfall totals will remain in areas around Manhattan and to the northwest.

Depending how much cloud cover there is on Saturday will depend on how warm it can get but will go with mid 80s for most areas with highs in the 70s on Sunday and possibly even into Monday for several areas. Lows in the low-mid 50s are even possible Monday and Tuesday mornings with a very low chance that a few spots could even drop to the upper 40s. A warming trend is expected for the 2nd half of next work week however uncertainty exists on how much warmer it will get.

