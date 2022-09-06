Topekans ready to take steps to raise awareness of suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The COVID pandemic shined new light on mental health - particularly, the impact of isolation, anxiety and depression.

CDC data shows death by suicide in the U.S. increased 30 percent from 2000 to 2018. While the rate has decreased slightly over the past two years, more young people are reporting mental health struggles.

The Shawnee Co. Suicide Prevention Coalition works to raise awareness and provide support. One way is through a 5K walk/run coming up this Saturday, Sept. 10.

Event chairperson Elaine Adair visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the event. It is a personal cause for Adair, who lost a son to suicide.

The 5K steps off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday from Crestview Shelter, 4901 SW Shunga Dr. The registration fee is $35. People may register and learn more at www.scspc.org.

