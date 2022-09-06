Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after a fight broke out in front of Tate’s Bar in Aggieville, and officials say drugs were found to be in his possession.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they said they witnessed a 36-year-old man, later identified as Dennis Alcox, 36, of Topeka, punch a 21-year-old male victim.

RCPD said Alcox was arrested shortly after the fight near the intersection of 12th and Moro St. He was also found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

Alcox was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on disorderly conduct, interference with law enforcement, and possession of an opiate with intent to distribute. He is no longer behind bars after his $10,000 bond was posted.

