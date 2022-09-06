Student detained after officers respond to ‘credible threat’ at Free State High School

Lawrence Free State High School
Lawrence Free State High School(WIBW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police Officers detained a student as he left Free State High School Tuesday with reason to believe he may be armed.

District employees asked LKPD to investigate a credible threat to the school Tuesday morning.

Officials said once the student was identified, school employees and the School Resource Officer attempted to speak with him, and asked him to give up his backpack. The student refused to cooperate with officers, walked off of school property, and began heading towards businesses located just south of the school.

With reason to believe the student was armed, the School Resource Officer requested backup while continuing to ask the student to comply. Another responding officer got in front of the student and was able to detain him without further incident. Officers were then able to determine the student was not armed.

“The threat was concerning and contained details. The student was then intentionally defiant with school personnel and officers. The Lawrence Police Department and School District work together daily and will always remain committed to fully investigating any threat. We’re glad this ended the way it did,” said Deputy Chief Adam Heffley.

Officials said district employees will determine any disciplinary action against the student.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Information and advice for Preparedness Disaster Month
Information and advice for Preparedness Disaster Month
D.A. Mike Kagay talks about potential Dana Chandler retrial
District Attorney continues to review what’s next in Chandler double-murder case
A new Office of Registered Apprenticeship will help connect Kansans to viable apprenticeships...
New Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help connect Kansans to jobs
The blessing box out the Family and Child Resource Center
Riley County Health Department staff donating food items