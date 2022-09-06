Student detained after officers respond to ‘credible threat’ at Free State High School

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police Officers detained a student as he left Free State High School Tuesday with reason to believe he may be armed.

District employees asked LKPD to investigate a credible threat to the school Tuesday morning.

Officials said once the student was identified, school employees and the School Resource Officer attempted to speak with him, and asked him to give up his backpack. The student refused to cooperate with officers, walked off of school property, and began heading towards businesses located just south of the school.

With reason to believe the student was armed, the School Resource Officer requested backup while continuing to ask the student to comply. Another responding officer got in front of the student and was able to detain him without further incident. Officers were then able to determine the student was not armed.

“The threat was concerning and contained details. The student was then intentionally defiant with school personnel and officers. The Lawrence Police Department and School District work together daily and will always remain committed to fully investigating any threat. We’re glad this ended the way it did,” said Deputy Chief Adam Heffley.

Officials said district employees will determine any disciplinary action against the student.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.