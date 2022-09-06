Services to be held for late KCFD firefighter, paramedic

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Services will be held for late KCFD firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson after he passed away at 77 years old.

The Kansas State Fire Fighters Association says on Sunday, Aug. 28, Kansas City Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Benjamin Johnson passed away at the age of 77.

KSFFA said Johnson was born in Wichita and as an adult, he joined the U.S. Navy as a medic and served in Vietnam. When he returned home, he went on to earn his Master’s degree and later became a paramedic and firefighter for KCFD.

The Association noted that Johnson spent his life helping others, enjoying every day and that he never missed a Chiefs football game.

KSFFA said Johnson leaves behind his wife Mary, his children Ann and Mark, and his two grandchildren.

Services have been set for %;30 - 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Mary Butler Meyers Funeral Home, 6300 Parallel Pkwy. in Kansas City.

