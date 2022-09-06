Riley County Health Department staff donating food items

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Departments within the Riley County Health Department went head to head for a good cause as the staff had a competition to gather food for their blessing box that was running low. The friendly competition garnered more than 1,900 donations to the blessing box.

The blessing box is an outdoor pantry people can access at any time and it provides items such as pasta, beans, and other non perishable food items. The staff knew that they could just get items from other places but they wanted to do this as a fun way to donate.

Maternal Child Health Supervisor, Breva Spencer, said the competitiveness out of the staff really added to the fun and donations. ”Our health department administrator provided us breakfast on the final day that kind of celebrate and reward us for all of our hard work and the fact that we brought in so many items to replenish the blessing box and we also had to purchase additional storage to be able to accommodate all the food we brought in so that was exciting too,” said Spencer.

Anyone can donate non perishable food items for the blessing box at any time where it is located at 2030 Tecumseh Road in Manhattan.

