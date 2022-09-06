RCPD ramps up efforts to crack down on Aggieville violence

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department will ramp up efforts to crack down on crime in Aggieville.

Riley Co. Police Dept. Captain Josh Kyle tells 13 NEWS that officers have seen more violent incidents in the entertainment and shopping district known as Aggieville.

“We’re starting to see some violence in Aggieville,” said Cpt. Kyle. “This is the time of year when things kinda ramp up with school getting started and a lot of people wanting to go out and have some fun. We understand that.”

Along with a series of shootings in the past six months, officials are also still looking for the person who beat a man and left him unconscious with a brain bleed in an alley.

“We want people to come to Manhattan, we want them to come to Aggieville, we want them to have fun, we want them to spend money, we want them to be safe,” Cpt. Kyle said. “If they’re not safe and don’t feel like they’re safe, none of those other things are going to happen and I think it’s going to take us as a community to address these issues.”

Captain Kyle said what used to be fist fights now involved guns - especially since Kansas legalized open carry.

“We’re gonna watch lighting very closely,” Cpt. Kyle indicated. “We found a correlation between good lighting and reduction of incidents, positively enforced disorderly conduct. But, we can’t be everywhere all the time and these incidents take off very quickly.”

Cpt. Kyle also said that RCPD wants to have serious conversations with community stakeholders about the installation of more lighting and surveillance cameras to help investigations and discourage crime from happening in the first place.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.