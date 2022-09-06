RCPD officers respond to separate incidents costing victims $1K+ apiece

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. responded to two separate incidents costing the victims more than $1,000 apiece.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said a 52-year-old man reported that his skate ramp had been damaged by a 38-year-old male suspect which cost him about $1,200.

A short distance away, around 9:45 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 21-year-old man reported his red Apple iPhone 13 was stolen while he was at Tubby’s Bar costing him about $1,100.

If anyone has information about the crimes they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found
Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend
FILE
Junction City man recovers from 2-story fall in jail for aggravated robbery
New executive director of Kansas Educational Leadership Institute named