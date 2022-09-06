RCPD officers respond to separate incidents costing victims $1K+ apiece

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers in Riley Co. responded to two separate incidents costing the victims more than $1,000 apiece.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to the 300 block of N 9th St. with reports of criminal damage to property.

When officials arrived, they said a 52-year-old man reported that his skate ramp had been damaged by a 38-year-old male suspect which cost him about $1,200.

A short distance away, around 9:45 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 21-year-old man reported his red Apple iPhone 13 was stolen while he was at Tubby’s Bar costing him about $1,100.

If anyone has information about the crimes they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

