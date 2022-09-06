Patching project could slow dirvers on Highway 36 in Morris Co.

Patching work is done in Morris Co. by KDOT on Sept. 6, 2022.
(KDOT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A patching project could slow drivers on U.S. Highway 56 in Morris Co.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that workers are currently patching Highway 56 just east of Herrington in Morris Co.

KDOT noted that traffic has been reduced to one lane in the area as a pilot car directs vehicles through the work zone.

KDOT also urges drivers to move over and slow down so everyone can make it home safely.

