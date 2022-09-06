Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day set for Sept. 10 at Shawnee North Nature Trail

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation department will hold their “Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day” on September 10th.(wibw)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Outdoor Kansas for Kids Day will be taking place from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 10th at the Shawnee North Community Park nature trail at 300 NE 43rd Street.

Kids will be able to experience archery, fishing, creek discovery, nature mural painting, and target shooting with a water gun. Afterwards, a hike through the nature trail will end with a campfire and s’mores to cap the day off.

Outdoor Kansas for Kids pairs adults with kids to mentor them to help enjoy recreational opportunities and promote active lifestyles.

There are more than 40 Outdoor Kansas for Kids sites across the state with more 13,000 children participating. The program is free and open to all kids.

