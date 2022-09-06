Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell

Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24, 2022.
Ottawa Police search for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24, 2022.(Kansas Missing and Unsolved)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ottawa Police are searching for missing Garrett Russell who was last seen on Aug. 24.

The Ottawa Police Department says it is looking for Garrett Russell, 30, after he went missing from the city on Aug. 24.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved said Russell was last seen driving a white 1998 Toyota Corral with Kansas license plate 619-RGX.

Russell has been described as 6-foot-4-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. His ears are pierced and he has multiple tattoos.

OPD noted that Russell’s family just wants to know that he is safe.

If anyone sees Russell or has information about his disappearance, they should call the Ottawa Police Department at 785-242-1700 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 785-296-4017.

