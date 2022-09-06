New Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help connect Kansans to jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Office of Registered Apprenticeship will help connect Kansans to viable apprenticeships to improve workforce participation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, on the heels of Labor Day, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she signed an Executive order to establish the Office of Registered Apprenticeship in the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Gov. Kelly said the Office will scale up her efforts to meet the talent needs of Kansas businesses, give workers the skills and experience they need to compete in today’s economy and knock down employment barriers.

“We have spurred remarkable economic growth here in Kansas, but to continue that success, we have to ensure Kansas workers have the skills and opportunities they need to compete in today’s global economy,” Kelly said. “I created this new Office of Registered Apprenticeship to prioritize fostering a workforce that meets the needs of Kansas businesses and of essential industries like education and healthcare.”

Kelly noted that Registered Apprenticeship programs are a key to workforce development for her administration as well as the Kansas Department of Commerce.

In May, Lt. Gov. and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced appointments to the Kansas Apprenticeship Council - a huge step in modernizing the Registered Apprenticeship Program. The 12-member Council will help establish programs in traditional and non-traditional jobs and will provide approval for submitted program requests.

Kelly indicated that all Registered Apprenticeship programs are required to have five core components to be recognized for certification: on-the-job training, related technical instruction, mentorship, wage progress, and industry-recognized credentials. However, she said the driving force must be a business or industry willing to support an apprentice to “earn and learn” a career.

“The Office of Registered Apprenticeship is a key part of our strategy to develop the workforce that Kansas companies need,” Toland said. “Engaging and partnering with businesses to provide on-the-job training allows for a more highly skilled and qualified workforce, which in turn reduces turnover rates and recruitment costs while increasing productivity.”

The Governor said the Office will be housed in the Kansas Department of Commerce and led by Shonda Atwater, current Director of Internships and Apprenticeships. She said Kansas currently has 212 recognized Apprenticeship programs with nearly 4,000 participating residents.

“Robust partnerships are essential to growing Registered Apprenticeship opportunities across Kansas,” said Director of Internships and Apprenticeships Shonda Atwater. “The new Office of Apprenticeship will serve as the primary resource to connect industry partners and training providers, in order to prepare Kansans for the jobs of today and tomorrow.”

Kelly indicated that the Office will:

Evaluate and report each year on the extent, quality and impact of registered apprenticeships in Kansas.

Develop strategies to modernize registered apprenticeship programs to include additional industries like healthcare, IT, agricultural manufacturing, and distribution and logistics.

Develop and advocate for registered apprenticeship program policies that place a special focus on veterans, women, people of color, those formerly in prison and others with barriers to successful employment.

“Registered apprenticeships give workers the tools they need to learn a trade and help build a stronger, more resilient Kansas economy. In fact, an apprenticeship program is how I first entered the construction industry,” said Alise Martiny, Business Manager of the Greater Kansas City Building and Construction Trades Council. “Thank you Governor Kelly for creating this new office to expand apprenticeships and economic opportunities for working Kansans.”

Kelly made the announcement at a state-of-the-art auto body repair shop at Washburn University Institute of Technology beside leaders in organized labor and higher education.

“We have to do college differently, work differently, and train differently to continue to produce and recruit highly technical and skilled employees to our Kansas communities,” said Washburn University Institute of Technology Dean Michael Strohschein, Ed.D. “That’s what we’re doing here at Washburn Tech, and what we believe this new Office of Registered Apprenticeship will help achieve throughout the state.”

For more information bout the Kansas Registered Apprenticeships, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.