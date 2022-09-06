New executive director of Kansas Educational Leadership Institute named

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has welcomed a familiar face as the new executive director of the Kansas Educational Leadership Institute.

Kansas State University says Mischel D. Miller has joined the College of Education as the executive director of the Kansas Educational Leadership Institute. It said she most recently served as director of teacher licensure and accreditation at the Kansas State Department of Education.

K-State noted that the institute provides induction and mentoring of new superintendents, principals, building leaders and special education directors and provides learning opportunities for district and building leaders.

“I am excited to carry on the rich legacy of the Kansas Education Leadership Institute and to impact Kansas kids by supporting our educational leaders,” Miller said.

Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education, said the institute’s directorship is one of the most important education positions in Kansas and Miller brings a wealth of experience to it.

“We are elated Mischel has joined the college,” Mercer said. “Her experience as a teacher and administrator combined with her terminal degrees and 30,000-foot-view of education made her the ideal candidate because she knows Kansas schools. It will be fascinating to watch her lead KELI in its second decade.”

K-State indicated that Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s degree in education leadership and an education specialist degree in education. She is also a licensed elementary teacher with endorsements in English as a second language, reading specialist, building leadership and district leadership.

Further, the University said Miller holds a Doctor of Education in education leadership from K-State where her dissertation research focused on leadership through the pandemic.

