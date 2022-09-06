Moran to look into federal grants to upgrade MTAA Police, Fire depts.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was in the Capital City Tuesday morning to visit the Topeka Regional Airport.

Sen. Moran said he was invited by the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority to tour the facility where both the fire and police departments are housed.

During his visit, Moran said leaders discussed how federal aviation officials can offer their support. They also discussed a business opportunity for the area through Niar Werx, a company that refabricates commercial aircraft to turn them into freight planes.

Moran said he is also going to look into using federal grants to upgrade the MTAA Police and Fire departments.

“Just looking at the facilities it’s clear that there need to be some improvements in the quarters for those officers and we need to make certain that the fumes that come from the trucks aren’t something that’s dangerous to those who work here,” Moran noted.

Moran also used his Tuesday visit to thank the airport’s first responders for their work.

