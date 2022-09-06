Moran to look into federal grants to upgrade MTAA Police, Fire depts.

FILE - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced a $3M grant for the National Institute for Aviation...
FILE - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced a $3M grant for the National Institute for Aviation Research at NIAR's WERX Lab in SE Wichita.(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) was in the Capital City Tuesday morning to visit the Topeka Regional Airport.

Sen. Moran said he was invited by the Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority to tour the facility where both the fire and police departments are housed.

During his visit, Moran said leaders discussed how federal aviation officials can offer their support. They also discussed a business opportunity for the area through Niar Werx, a company that refabricates commercial aircraft to turn them into freight planes.

Moran said he is also going to look into using federal grants to upgrade the MTAA Police and Fire departments.

“Just looking at the facilities it’s clear that there need to be some improvements in the quarters for those officers and we need to make certain that the fumes that come from the trucks aren’t something that’s dangerous to those who work here,” Moran noted.

Moran also used his Tuesday visit to thank the airport’s first responders for their work.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
FILE
18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Topeka man arrested after fight in front of Aggieville Bar, drugs found
Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend