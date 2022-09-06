Mazie’s Johnson dismantles Topeka High Saturday, 78-7

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State commit and the No. 1 quarterback in the state, Avery Johnson, put on a clinic at Hummer Sports Park Saturday.

Mazie made the trip up to Topeka and they didn’t disappoint.

Johnson got Maize on the board first just over a minute and 30 seconds into the game. Just in the first quarter alone, Johnson had 180 yards 3 touchdowns through the air and 68 yards and a score on the ground.

Topeka High trailed 59-0 at the half and Maize just kept their foot on the gas pedal.

Topeka High hits the road Friday against Manhattan with kick-off at seven p.m.

