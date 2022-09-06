Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he hit an RCPD officer as he attempted to start a fight with another individual.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of disorderly conduct.

When officers arrived, they said they found a 55-year-old man, later identified as David Swigert, 55, of Manhattan, had attempted to start a fight with another individual. However, he hit an officer in the shoulder as they were attempting to prevent the fight from happening.

Swigert was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on battery on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct. He remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond.

