Longtime Emporia business owner remembered as a “force”

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Emporia businesswoman is being remembered as a “force” by local leaders.

KVOE reports that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, community leaders and local business owners fondly remembered longtime local business owner Sharon Ewing who passed away on Monday.

According to KVOE, Ewing was best known as the owner of Designs by Sharon which opened in 1993.

Riverside Gardens owner Vickie Triemer - who employed Ewing before she opened Designs by Sharon - said she was a hard worker who cared tremendously for customers.

On top of her work as a florist, Ewing was also one of the first to take advantage of Emporia’s Rural Housing Incentive development opportunity.

In coordination with Emporia Main Street, Ewing started to update the second floor of her business at 703 Commercial St. in December 2021. She planned to turn a 3-bedroom apartment into a 2-bedroom apartment with a den and turn an office space into a separate 3-bedroom apartment.

Emporia Main Street Director Case Woods told KVOE that Ewing was a “force.”

Funeral arrangements for Ewing are currently pending.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.