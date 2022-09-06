Lights to be repaired on Topeka Blvd. Bridge clock towers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lights in the clock towers of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge will be repaired, causing a small traffic disruption.

The City of Topeka says on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Shurle Signs will close the inside lanes of the Topeka Blvd. Bridge to repair the lighting in the clock towers.

The City noted that work is only expected to last a day.

Outside lanes of traffic are expected to continue to carry traffic throughout the project.

