KBI: New DNA evidence found in 2002 Dolly Madison Bakery murders

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Great Bend Police Department announced Tuesday that new DNA evidence has been found in the double murder of 79-year-old Mary Drake and 24-year-old Mandi Alexander. The two women were found dead at the Dolly Madison bakery outlet store in Great Bend on Sept. 4, 2002.

The KBI said male DNA was discovered on a sample collected from the body of one of the victims. So far, there has been no match and no arrests have been made.

The KBI said Drake and Alexander were killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 2002. Great Bend police responded to the bakery at 1004 Harrison in Great Bend, just before 8 p.m. after a Dolly Madison delivery truck driver found the women’s bodies inside the business. A witness described seeing a white male, approximately 6′1″-6′2″, weighing 175 lbs, having collar-length light brown to blond hair, and a slight beard, walking away from the front door of the bakery. Twenty years later, the crime remains unsolved.

“Over the past year, KBI special agents and forensic scientists completed an exhaustive review of all the physical evidence collected in this investigation. They reassessed the potential for additional results by utilizing current forensic technologies, especially those that have had significant advancements in the 20 years since Drake and Alexander were killed,” said the KBI in a release.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is offering a $17,000 reward in the deaths of Mandi...
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is offering a $17,000 reward in the deaths of Mandi Alexander and Mary Drake who were found dead in the Dolly Madison Bakery in Great Bend, Kan. on Sept. 4, 2002.(Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI))

