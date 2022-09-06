KBI investigating homicide of 80-year-old woman in Crawford County

CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation in Arcadia.

Officials say on Saturday, September 3rd, just before 11:30 a.m., a woman called 911 after discovering the body of her friend. When deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 400 E. Arcadia St., they found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside her home.

An autopsy was performed and the coroner ruled Ham’s death a homicide.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance on the morning of September 6th. KBI agents and the Crime Response Team responded to the scene and began investigating.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.