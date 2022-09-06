K-State adds Olathe South product for 2023 class

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman(wibw)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman has talked about sticking within Kansas to recruit local athletes, and his staff did it again.

Monday afternoon, Olathe South pass rusher Jordan Allen announced on his Twitter that he committed to K-State.

According to 24/7 Sports, Allen is the 11th best at his position in the state of Kansas.

Allen had other offers from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State and others.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
According to the Topeka Police Department, one person suffered a gunshot wound at the same...
One person hospitalized after gunshot wound
FILE
Wichita lawyer suspended after charged multiple times, lied about alcoholism
FILE
Semi rollover blocks highway to Kansas lake for hours on holiday weekend
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash

Latest News

Lonnie Phelps Jr. Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
KU DE Lonnie Phelps Jr. named Big 12 DPOW
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) are...
Where fantasy football players are drafting key Kansas City Chiefs
K-State star running back Deuce Vaughn expected to have another impactful season in 2022.
K-State handles South Dakota with ease in season opener
Kansas City Royals' Bobby Witt Jr., middle, is congratulated after hitting a three-run home run...
Royals rookies hit four homeruns in 12-2 victory over Detroit