K-State adds Olathe South product for 2023 class

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Head coach Chris Klieman has talked about sticking within Kansas to recruit local athletes, and his staff did it again.

Monday afternoon, Olathe South pass rusher Jordan Allen announced on his Twitter that he committed to K-State.

According to 24/7 Sports, Allen is the 11th best at his position in the state of Kansas.

Allen had other offers from Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State and others.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.