Junction City man recovers from 2-story fall in jail for aggravated robbery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City man is recovering from a 2-story fall in jail for aggravated robbery after he was medically cleared by hospital staff.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officers were called to the 1400 block of College Ave. in Manhattan with reports of a disturbance.

When officials arrived, they said they saw Courtney Harris, 21, of Junction City running away from the scene. He jumped over a second-story railing and ran from officers, but was detained shortly after.

RCPD said a 19-year-old man reported that Harris was at his apartment at The Pointe when he stole cash from him which led to a fight between the two.

According to officials, Harris was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan to be examined for injuries he sustained in the fall and was arrested for aggravated robbery after he was medically cleared.

RCPD said Harris remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $50,000 bond.

