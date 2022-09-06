Information and advice for Preparedness Disaster Month

By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - September is the start of National Preparedness Month and the Riley County Health Department and Emergency Management are taking the opportunity to use it encourage residents to prepare for disasters.

The most common disasters around the Flint Hills area are flooding, tornados, and wildfires. Flooding is the most common in the Manhattan area so you should talk to insurance about protecting your assets and being aware of your surroundings.

Emergency Service Director Russel Stukey said making go bags just in case could be very beneficial. Some of the things to put in your go bag would be cash, toiletries, prescriptions, and important documents such as birth certificate or social security number.

Stukey also mentioned that if you are prepared then the recovery of a disaster will go by much faster than not. Stukey said, ”it’s a time to remind people to talk to their family and their work place both about their emergency plans and what to do in certain situations.”

“So the other thing that is recommended to have on hand at home is at least 72 hours of food and water because that’s the time frame it usually takes for the aid organizations to set up mass feeding locations,” said Stukey. There are many ways to be notified of an emergency going on around your area. To learn more about Preparedness Month visit ready.gov.

