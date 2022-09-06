Folks in Ozawkie are giving back on to the community on Labor Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -It may be Labor Day, most people have the day off but folks in Ozawkie are choosing to give back this holiday.

American Legion Post 225 has spent Labor Day weekend to cook up some eggs and bacon, for an annual event that aims to help veterans.

For over 40 years, the American Legion Post 225 has planned a three-day breakfast to give back to veterans and all armed forces. They served over 1,000 plates this year with a suggested donation.

The money raised will go to sponsor and help veterans around the community including the VA.

“The veterans don’t get the support they need, just little things like going to the VA and helping out and sometimes it’s as simple as donating socks and toothpaste. We also offer scholarships for high school kids so there’s a lot of things that just help the veterans feel apart of the community,” said Ron Henneberg, Commander at Post 225.

