First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named...
The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.(Washington State Animal Response Team)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday.

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.

The animal response team was joined by local police and fire departments to assist with the rescue. Firefighters cut away more of the bridge to help Stewie down to the dry creek bed that was not far below.

Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.
Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.(Washington State Animal Response Team)

Officials prepared a horse sling and tow truck to hoist Stewie up, but fortunately, it was not needed – Stewie was able to stand on his own.

Stewie stood to rest for a bit and then was coaxed up the trail. He was then loaded into a horse trailer and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the opening of the New York Stock Exchange...
Ukrainian president opens trading at New York Stock Exchange
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
FILE
Junction City man recovers from 2-story fall in jail for aggravated robbery
Dr. Rochelle Walensky is the director of the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. She...
LIVE: White House health officials to hold COVID-19 briefing as boosters roll out