Fans getting ready for some K-State football

By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State Wildcats football team is ready to kickoff there 2022 campaign and the fans couldn’t be more excited to start the season.

The pregame festivities got start a little early as they had players, coaches and many other people around the community out Friday night enjoying food trucks, a beer garden, and much more. That didn’t stop the fans from getting up on Saturday and getting out to Snyder Stadium to support the Wildcats.

There were cars and RVS lined up everywhere as fans were grilling and playing games with music and drinks. You could feel the gameday atmosphere around town and everyone was rocking their purple gear.

Many fans and students were excited and happy to start the game looking for a big season from the Cats. Two K-State fans, Chris Nobert and Kara Rottinghaus were excited to start the season off and hope for a great season. ”It’s not that hot this year, it’s very hot this year but its fine, it’s great though were excited for the season it’s fun to be back here again, yes,” said Nobert and Rottinghaus.

K-State opens the season with South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Live at Five
KBI investigating homicide of 80-year-old woman in Crawford County
NOTO Live and Volkstember
Art, music and distinctive “bugs” ready to take over NOTO
NOTO Live and Volkstember
NOTO Live, Volkstember to fill Saturday in North Topeka