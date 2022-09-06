Fans getting ready for some K-State football

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The K-State Wildcats football team is ready to kickoff there 2022 campaign and the fans couldn’t be more excited to start the season.

The pregame festivities got start a little early as they had players, coaches and many other people around the community out Friday night enjoying food trucks, a beer garden, and much more. That didn’t stop the fans from getting up on Saturday and getting out to Snyder Stadium to support the Wildcats.

There were cars and RVS lined up everywhere as fans were grilling and playing games with music and drinks. You could feel the gameday atmosphere around town and everyone was rocking their purple gear.

Many fans and students were excited and happy to start the game looking for a big season from the Cats. Two K-State fans, Chris Nobert and Kara Rottinghaus were excited to start the season off and hope for a great season. ”It’s not that hot this year, it’s very hot this year but its fine, it’s great though were excited for the season it’s fun to be back here again, yes,” said Nobert and Rottinghaus.

K-State opens the season with South Dakota.

