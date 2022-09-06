Emporia-based nursing solutions company expands to Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia-based nursing solutions company has expanded to the Capital City.

Next Level Nursing Solutions, LLC, in Emporia says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that it is excited to announce its new satellite location in Topeka, at the College Park office Suites, 2611 SW 17th St., is now open.

The company noted that the Topeka location will initially be staffed on Thursdays to serve the Capital City area.

Headquartered in Emporia at 606 Commercial St., Next Level Nursing said it is a Kansas-owned nurse staffing agency operated by a registered nurse who understands all sides of staffing. It said its high standards ensure professionalism, compassionate care and teamwork in hired nurses.

For more information about staffing opportunities or for those seeking employment, email owner Misty Gardner at nextlevel.ns@gmail.com.

