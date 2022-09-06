Dozens of veterans turn out for event highlighting medical benefits

Dozens of military veterans turned out for an informational meeting on new benefits that may be...
Dozens of military veterans turned out for an informational meeting on new benefits that may be available to them on Tuesday at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort near Mayetta.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of veterans who served in the United States military turned out for an informational meeting on new health benefits that may be available to them on Tuesday at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

The event was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Prairie Band Casino’s Event Center, 12305 150th Road near Mayetta.

Representatives from the VA Health Care System were on hand to meet with veterans and help them apply for benefits.

Joseph Burks, spokesman for the Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System, said a focus of the meeting was the new PACT Act, signed into law on Aug. 10 by President Joe Biden.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits to veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, including Agent Orange.

According to the VA, the PACT Act is believed to be the largest health benefit expansion in VA history.

The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class Health Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.

The PACT Act extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures. It covers veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.

The PACT Act adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation; requires the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA healthy care; and helps to improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.

According to the VA’s website, an individual’s disability must be connected to his or her military service. For many conditions, veterans must prove their service caused the condition.

“But for some conditions,” the VA website states, “we automatically assume -- or “presume” -- that your service caused your condition. We call these ‘presumptive conditions.’

“If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.”

Burks encouraged all veterans to apply for benefits. He said veterans who may have been denied benefits previously are encouraged to reapply, as they might be eligible under the PACT Act.

For more information, visit www.va.gov.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Next Level Nursing Solutions opens in Topeka on Sept. 6, 2022.
Emporia-based nursing solutions company expands to Capital City
FILE
Applications open for funding to help fill tech gaps in Kansas
FILE - Aggieville
Manhattan man arrested for hitting RCPD officer as he attempted to start fight
Topeka Airport
Moran to look into federal grants to upgrade MTAA Police, Fire depts.