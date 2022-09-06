Dozens of veterans turn out for event highlighting medical benefits

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dozens of veterans who served in the United States military turned out for an informational meeting on new health benefits that may be available to them on Tuesday at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort.

The event was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Prairie Band Casino’s Event Center, 12305 150th Road near Mayetta.

Representatives from the VA Health Care System were on hand to meet with veterans and help them apply for benefits.

Joseph Burks, spokesman for the Veterans Affairs Eastern Kansas Health Care System, said a focus of the meeting was the new PACT Act, signed into law on Aug. 10 by President Joe Biden.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits to veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, including Agent Orange.

According to the VA, the PACT Act is believed to be the largest health benefit expansion in VA history.

The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class Health Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act.

The PACT Act extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures. It covers veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.

The PACT Act adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation; requires the VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every veteran enrolled in VA healthy care; and helps to improve research, staff education and treatment related to toxic exposures.

According to the VA’s website, an individual’s disability must be connected to his or her military service. For many conditions, veterans must prove their service caused the condition.

“But for some conditions,” the VA website states, “we automatically assume -- or “presume” -- that your service caused your condition. We call these ‘presumptive conditions.’

“If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.”

Burks encouraged all veterans to apply for benefits. He said veterans who may have been denied benefits previously are encouraged to reapply, as they might be eligible under the PACT Act.

For more information, visit www.va.gov.

