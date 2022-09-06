District Attorney continues reviewing what’s next in Chandler double-murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he is looking at “anything and everything” in determining the next steps in the Dana Chandler case.

Chandler is accused in the 2002 shooting deaths of her ex-husband Michael Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness. She was convicted of murder charges in 2012, but the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the conviction in 2018 citing misconduct by the former prosecutor on the case.

A second trial this month included 12 days of testimony. Last Thursday, after six days of deliberations, the jury informed the judge they were at an impasse, and she declared a mistrial. Jurors say their split was seven for conviction and five to acquit.

Kagay appeared on Tuesday’s Eye on Northeast Kansas show on WIBW-TV. He told 13′s Melissa Brunner he remains in the process of deciding whether to try the case a third time, or dismiss the charges.

“We take a step back and we take a fresh look at the case,” Kagay explained. “We analyze every facet of it, just as we do when we make a charging decision when the case first comes to us.”

Though Kagay declined to go into specifics about the Chandler case, he did say his goal is to reach decision before a scheduled Sept. 29 status hearing.

On other topics, Kagay said he is excited to see two new magistrate judges joining Shawnee Co. District Court. The positions are among several the Kansas Judiciary requested lawmakers fund as already-stressed courts are dealing with massive case backlogs created by pandemic-related shutdowns.

As a result, Kagay said Shawnee Co. Commissioners funded five new positions for his office to work with the new judges: two attorneys, two support staff, and a person who will be dedicated to reviewing police body camera evidence.

“It means efficiency with processing the caseload, with processing the backlog,” Kagay said. “I’d like to say we made progress. Of course, the problem is new cases arrive all the time.”

Kagay also addressed the growing issues surrounding fentanyl. Earlier Tuesday, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of a Wamego man for the death of another man a year earlier from a fentanyl overdose.

Kagay said his office is seeing similar cases, and it should be a warning to people of all ages, whether they are habitual drug users or someone curious to experiment.

“Fentanyl can be made so cheaply and it’s so deadly. One pill of fentanyl can take your life,” Kagay said. “Is it worth it? Is your life worth...putting something in your body that you don’t know where it came from?”

