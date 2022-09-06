Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday.

KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to KVOE, Evans was previously in Emporia in November 2021 for the annual All Veterans Tribute concert.

Evans, known for songs like “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” and “Little Bit Stronger” rose to fame after her debut album Three Chords and The Truth in 1997.

Since then, Evans has recorded 8 studio albums, charged more than 20 signs on the Billboard Hot Country Song Charts and has been nominated for more than a dozen Country Music Awards over her career.

The Thursday concert has been sponsored by Simmons Pet Food.

Online reservations for the concert are required and can be made HERE.

