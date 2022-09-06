Country music legend Sara Evans to host free concert in Emporia

Multi-platinum country artist Sara Evans to sing live at Walkers Bluff
FILE - Sara Evans(tcw-kfvs12)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Country music legend Sara Evans is set to host a free concert in Emporia on Thursday.

KVOE reports that country music legend Sara Evans will host a free concert at White Auditorium, 111 E 6th Ave., in Emporia, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8.

According to KVOE, Evans was previously in Emporia in November 2021 for the annual All Veterans Tribute concert.

Evans, known for songs like “Suds in the Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start,” and “Little Bit Stronger” rose to fame after her debut album Three Chords and The Truth in 1997.

Since then, Evans has recorded 8 studio albums, charged more than 20 signs on the Billboard Hot Country Song Charts and has been nominated for more than a dozen Country Music Awards over her career.

The Thursday concert has been sponsored by Simmons Pet Food.

Online reservations for the concert are required and can be made HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Gov. Laura Kelly signs an executive order to create the Office of Registered Apprenticeships on...
New Office of Registered Apprenticeship to help connect Kansans to jobs
Sharon Ewing
Longtime Emporia business owner remembered as a “force”
Sharice Davids visits The Culinary Center of Kansas City on Sept. 6, 2022.
Davids highlights women-owned businesses during tour of Culinary Center
Patching work is done in Morris Co. by KDOT on Sept. 6, 2022.
Patching project could slow dirvers on Highway 36 in Morris Co.