Britt Reid to enter plea in DWI crash that left 5-year-old Ariel Young seriously injured

Published: Sep. 6, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Britt Reid, a former Chiefs coach and the son of Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty to charges stemming from a DWI crash.

He was involved in a crash on Feb. 4, 2021, that left 5-year-old Ariel Young with critical injuries. She was five years old at the time of the incident.

Reid was charged with DWI - causing serious physical injury.

Online court records state Reid, will enter his guilty plea on Monday at 10 a.m. He will likely avoid a criminal trial by entering the plea.

The night of the crash, a Chevrolet Impala ran out of gas near I-435 and Stadium Drive. The driver called a relative, who pulled up to the scene to help. That’s when a Ram pickup truck struck both vehicles. Britt Reid was identified as the driver.

Following the crash, an officer reported that Reid smelled of alcohol and his eyes were bloodshot. When asked if he had been drinking, the officer said Reid told him he had 2-3 drinks, and that he was on Adderall. According to court records, the officer conducted several sobriety tests and Reid showed signs of impairment.

Ariel suffered a traumatic brain injury and was hospitalized for weeks. In November, the girl’s family and the Chiefs announced they had reached a care plan for the child.

