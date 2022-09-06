ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of an ATV who failed to stop at a stop sign and side-swiped a family SUV was rushed to the hospital after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 36 about 8 miles west of Norton with reports of an ATV accident.

When officials arrived, they said a Polaris Ranger ATV driven by Riley Hager, 24, of Almena, had been headed north on Norton Co. Road W9 as a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Lacy Chestnut, 36, of Norton, had been headed west on Highway 36.

KHP noted that Hager failed to stop at a posted stop sign and side-swiped Chestnut’s Pilot. Hager was ejected from the ATV as it came to rest in the north ditch.

The log also notes that the collision caused the Honda to roll and it came to a rest facing south in the north ditch.

According to KHP, Hager was rushed to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The log indicates that Chestnut and 3 children occupants of her vehicle were released with no apparent injury, however, a fourth adult occupant, Evan Chestnut, 39, of Norton, was taken to Norton Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

