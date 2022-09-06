ATV driver rushed to hospital after ejected from vehicle during collision

FILE
FILE(File graphic)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The driver of an ATV who failed to stop at a stop sign and side-swiped a family SUV was rushed to the hospital after he was ejected from the vehicle.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:05 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 36 about 8 miles west of Norton with reports of an ATV accident.

When officials arrived, they said a Polaris Ranger ATV driven by Riley Hager, 24, of Almena, had been headed north on Norton Co. Road W9 as a 2011 Honda Pilot driven by Lacy Chestnut, 36, of Norton, had been headed west on Highway 36.

KHP noted that Hager failed to stop at a posted stop sign and side-swiped Chestnut’s Pilot. Hager was ejected from the ATV as it came to rest in the north ditch.

The log also notes that the collision caused the Honda to roll and it came to a rest facing south in the north ditch.

According to KHP, Hager was rushed to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital with suspected serious injuries. The log indicates that Chestnut and 3 children occupants of her vehicle were released with no apparent injury, however, a fourth adult occupant, Evan Chestnut, 39, of Norton, was taken to Norton Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash southeast of Manhattan
FILE
1 teen, 2 adults arrested after threats to Kansas school posted on social media
Corey Robinson
One arrested for Central Topeka shooting that sent victim to hospital
FILE
Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire
File - Police are investigating a pedestrian being struck and killed while watching cars doing...
Person watching car doing donuts in parking lot struck and killed, driver in custody

Latest News

Members of the "M*A*S*H" cast gather around to bury Klinger's yellow dress in a foot-locker...
Korean War veterans to be honored at Kansas National Guard Museum event
Even warmer the rest of the week with a rain chance this weekend
Slightly warmer today
American Legion Post 225 holds Labor Day breakfast to give back to veterans
Folks in Ozawkie give back to the community on Labor Day
American Legion Post 225 holds Labor Day breakfast to give back to veterans
American Legion Post 225 holds Labor Day breakfast to give back to veterans