Art, music and distinctive “bugs” ready to take over NOTO

NOTO Live and the Volkstember VW car show will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 in the NOTO Arts District.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - NOTO Live is back - and twice as nice with another event joining the party in North Topeka this weekend!

The Volkstember Volkswagon car show will be held in conjunction with the arts district’s festival.

NOTO Live kicks of from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday with music and an art creation, then continues 11 am to 10 p.m. Saturday with more live music, carnival acts, art, a vendors market and more.

Volkstember will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. VW owners who’d like to bring their cars for the show should arrive between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee.

Staci Dawn Ogle and Amy Harrison visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about both events.

