Applications open for funding to help fill tech gaps in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Applications are now open for funding to help fill gaps preventing the establishment of new technology in Kansas.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, that Proof of Concept applications for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023 are open and will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 30.

Lt. Gov. Toland noted that the program is part of the Kansas Innovation & Technology Enterprise and is meant to fill a funding gap that impedes the progress of technology from research to the marketplace.

Toland said POC funding acts as a bridge to commercialization and potential funds by angel or venture capital investors. He said the program aims to help:

The establishment of promising new tech-based entrepreneurial ventures in the Sunflower State.

The commercialization of inventions that result from research conducted at Kansas public universities.

“I am thrilled that we are able to offer funding through the Proof of Concept program to help entrepreneurs develop new technologies,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “Promoting innovation and entrepreneurship is one of the four strategic pillars of the Framework for Growth. Through this program we make sure that innovative thinkers and doers can bring new ideas to fruition, creating new jobs and wealth that drive the Kansas economy.”

Toland indicated that POC funds can help develop a project or product to the point where the awardee can raise significant amounts of external funds. Typically, he said these awards will be used for commercial assessment or technology validation like advanced testing or prototype development.

The Lt. Gov. noted that the funding is available in two categories: For-profit Entity and Faculty-Led. He said applications are accepted throughout the year and can be found HERE.

Toland said the POC review committee will meet quarterly to review proposals and make recommendations for funding. Award amounts vary between $5,000 to $25,000 per application.

