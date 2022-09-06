AG’s Office to make appearance at State Fair opening Friday

Dollar Day at Kansas State Fair
FILE - Kansas State Fair(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office will make an appearance at the Kansas State Fair opening Friday.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says his office will provide Kansans with consumer protection and public safety information at the Kansas State Fair - which opens on Friday, Sept. 9.

“Providing Kansans information to help avoid scams and rip-offs and to improve the safety of their families is key to our mission,” Schmidt said. “We will once again share this important information at our fair booth.”

AG Schmidt said his booth will be located in the Meadowlark Building on the fairgrounds in Hutchinson. He said staff from his office will also be available throughout the fair to answer questions.

The State Fair will run through Sunday, Sept. 18.

For more information about the fair, click HERE.

For more information about the AG’s Consumer Protection division, click HERE.

