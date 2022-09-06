2 arrested for separate drug crimes over Labor Day weekend

Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into jail for various drug crimes in Morris Co. over Labor Day weekend.

The Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, officials arrested Cole Zimmerman, 38, of Council Grove, after he was found at his home in the 500 block of Country Ln.

Officials said Zimmerman was booked into the Morris Co. Jail on a felony probation violation for distribution of methamphetamine and for felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Riley Co. for distribution of meth, theft and criminal use of a financial card.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the Council Grove Police Department helped with this arrest.

Then, just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, deputies said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area of Highway 77 and G Ave.

During the investigation, deputies said they found illegal drugs inside the car.

As a result, the driver, Demonta L. Banks, 20, of Junction City, was booked into jail for distribution of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia with intent to distribute, no drug stamp, and using a telecommunications device to facilitate the commission of a felony.

