18-year-old rushed to hospital after Aggieville fight

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital and a Great Bend man was arrested after a fight in Aggieville.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, officers were called to the 1200 block of Moro St. in Aggieville with reports of a fight.

When officers arrived, they said they arrested Henry Hayman, 20, of Great Bend after he was seen kicking an 18-year-old male victim in the head.

Hayman was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on battery and was issued a bond of $750 which has since been posted.

RCPD noted that the victim was rushed to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan to be evaluated.

