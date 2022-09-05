Wichita ranked among best cities in the nation to thrift in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita has been ranked among the best cities in the nation to take a thrift shopping journey.

With inflation hitting pocketbooks hard, thrifting is on the rise to squeeze a little more bang out of the American buck. With this in mind, LawnLove.com said it ranked 2022′s Best Cities for Thrifting - and Wichita was in the top 50.

In each of the 200 largest U.S. cities, LawnLove said it looked at the number of thrift stores, consignment shops, flea markets, Goodwill boutiques, outlets and other specialty thrift shops. It also considered Google search interest in thrifting-related keywords over the past year.

Wichita ranked as the 49th best city in the nation to thrift in with an overall score of 18.13, an Access rank of 49 and a Google Searches rank of 105.

Kansas City, Mo., quickly followed with a rank of 69, an overall score of 14.81, an Access rank of 70 and a Google Searches rank of 28. Kansas City, Kan., ranked 140 with an overall score of 5.15, an Access rank of 139 and a Google Searches rank of 135.

Next, Overland Park ranked 146th with an overall score of 4.49, an Access rank of 150 and a Google Searches rank of 46. And just a city away, Olathe ranked 172nd with an overall score of 2.68, an Access rank of 170 and a Google Searches rank of 163.

The study found that the best cities to thrift in are as follows:

New York, N.Y. Houston, Texas Los Angeles, Cali. San Antonio, Texas San Diego, Cali.

The study found that the worst cities to thrift in are as follows:

Spring Valley, Nev. Sunrise Manor, Nev. Enterprise, Nev. Miramar, Fla. Moreno Valley, Cali.

The study also found that Kansas City, Mo., tied with Toledo, Los Angeles, Seattle and San Jose for the fewest Habitat for Humanity Restores.

For more information, or to see what the experts say, click HERE.

