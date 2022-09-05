Washburn expands education programs offered at Topeka Correctional Facility

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has expanded the education programs it offers to inmates at the Topeka Correctional Facility.

Washburn University says residents of the Topeka Correctional Facility - an all-women’s prison - now have more opportunities to earn certificates and degrees at Washburn Tech with the expansion of the Second Chance Pell program.

Washburn noted that the U.S. Department of Education launched the Pell program in 2015 for those behind bars to allow them to participate in postsecondary education programs. It said it applied in 2019 to take part in the program and was approved in 2020.

WU indicated that it is also a member of the Kansas Consortium on Correctional Higher Education which was formed by the Kansas Department of Corrections in 2020 with several Kansas colleges and the Kansas Board of Regents.

Washburn said the coordinated efforts between it, Washburn Tech and KDOC allow residents in the minimum-security section of TCF to work towards a GED, a certificate in industrial production technology or an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

Through the completion of one or more of Washburn’s programs, it said TCF inmates have a better chance of finding a job after they are released.

“Washburn has become the great institution it is today by always having our community’s interest in mind,” said Dr. Laura Stephenson, interim vice president of academic affairs at Washburn University. “This program provides TCF residents a path forward after they are released, a chance that will positively affect Topeka.”

According to KDOC, 98% of men and women in Kansas prisons now will return as members of society. It said about 40% of TCF residents also do not hold a high school diploma - similar to the statewide percentage.

Washburn noted that a study was held by the RAND Coproration in 2016 which found that when education classes of any level are offered at a correctional facility, there was a 43% reduction in those who return to prison after release.

The University indicated that it has been offering an associate of liberal studies degree program at TCF since 2021 which has grown from 25 to 70 students. Upon completion, it said students have the chance to continue their education by pursuing a bachelor of integrated studies degree.

“Access to wage-earning certifications is of value to everyone,” said Chaz Havens, director of academic sites and initiatives at Washburn Tech. “The GED is required to enter a technical education program. Once that is accomplished, they have the credential needed to pursue a technical certification, which is required to secure jobs in manufacturing arenas and industrial settings. It’s important they take steps to boost their employability.”

WU said Washburn Tech started to offer a GED program and a certificate in industrial production technology at TCF earlier in 2022.

“By giving TCF residents the ability to earn their education, Washburn University and Washburn Tech, with the partnership of KDOC, are helping to provide life-changing degrees and certifications,” said Ilia Jones, Washburn University’s corrections education coordinator.

Washburn noted that the programs are paid for entirely by the students’ own Pell grants and KDOC. Courses are taught by a combination off adjunct and full-time Washburn instructors.

Washburn noted that it is the only 4-year institution in Kansas that offers accredited distance education in correctional facilities.

