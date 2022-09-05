TSA Precheck RV to roll into Capital City in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The TSA Precheck RV will roll into the Capital City in September to help Topekans get through airport security with ease.

AAA says the Capital City will get a special visit in September from an RV not designed for camping but designed to help residents clear airport security more quickly.

According to AAA, the mobile Transportation Security Administration unit will be at the Wanamaker Rd. Retail and Travel store to conduct convenient, by-appointment-only enrollments for TSA Precheck.

AAA said those who plan to travel this fall or over the holidays can minimize the time and hassle of airport security screenings by getting TSA Precheck approval. It said IdentoGo TSA Precheck agents will be on-site in the RV to enroll those who have pre-registered and scheduled appointments at:

AAA Topeka – 1223 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Topeka, KS 66604 Monday-Thursday, Sept. 12-15 – 9 a.m. to Noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 – 9 a.m. to Noon



“For approved TSA Pre✓® travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts as they go through airport security,” said Shawn Steward, AAA Kansas spokesman. “TSA Pre✓® enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy an expedited and efficient screening experience,”

AAA noted that appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis and fill up fast. It said a similar enrollment event in Wichita the week before the Topeka event is already completely booked.

Online registration and appointment scheduling are required to be done in advance and proof of citizenship will be required at the time of the appointment.

To pre-enroll:

Visit Identogo . com / precheck to access the application page Click “Start Application Now”, then click “New Enrollment " Fill out Steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen Type in “Topeka” at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box – chose “Search” Choose the “Topeka, KS Truck Pop-Up: AAA Topeka 9/12-9/16″ location and click “Next” Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out.)

AAA indicated that agents will process applications on-site. It also said the name on all documents used to apply must match exactly. If not, an original or certified copy of a court-ordered name change document will be required. If a valid U.S. passport is held, that is all the ID required.

AAA said the process will finish with fingerprinting for a background check. It said the application fee costs $85 and can be paid via credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.

“With the busy holiday season coming soon, this TSA Pre✓® enrollment opportunity couldn’t come at a better time for travelers anticipating long airport lines,” said AAA Kansas’ Steward.

In addition, AAA said children ages 12 and younger can use the TSA Precheck lane when traveling with a parent or guardian who has the indicator on their boarding pass. Those 13 or older without Precheck will be required to go through standard security lanes.

AAA said travel experts will also be on hand to help book flights, hotels, cruises or other travel arrangements, provide travel planning resources and offer a variety of language and other travel accessories to make trips more convenient and enjoyable.

