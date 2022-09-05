Topeka man dies after motorcycle flips into ditch along highway near Admire

ADMIRE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has died after his motorcycle flipped into a ditch along a Kansas highway near Admire.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, emergency crews were called to Kansas Highway 99 about 4 miles north of Admire with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joseph Mueller, 71, of Topeka, was headed north on the highway. When he went around a curve in the road he went off the road and flipped the bike into the ditch.

Mueller was rushed to Newman Regional Health Center in Emporia for treatment of severe injuries, however, he was pronounced dead on Monday.

KHP noted that Mueller was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

